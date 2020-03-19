2 immigration officers at Kolkata Airport quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus infected person

Two immigration officers of Kolkata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have been sent to 12-day of quarantine as they came in contact with the 18-year-old youth who has been tested positive for coronavirus. The youth, who was tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, recently returned from the United Kingdom and is the onky confirmed case of coronavirus in West Bengal.

A total of 169 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty was also sent to home quarantine following her return from London on Wednesday. (ANI)

