Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 immigration officers at Kolkata Airport quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus infected person

Two immigration officers of Kolkata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have been sent to 12-day of quarantine as they came in contact with the 18-year-old youth who has been tested positive for coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:43 IST
2 immigration officers at Kolkata Airport quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus infected person
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two immigration officers of Kolkata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have been sent to 12-day of quarantine as they came in contact with the 18-year-old youth who has been tested positive for coronavirus. The youth, who was tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, recently returned from the United Kingdom and is the onky confirmed case of coronavirus in West Bengal.

A total of 169 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty was also sent to home quarantine following her return from London on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: WB mulling release of life convicts on parole

The West Bengal jail department is mulling releasing life convicts on parole in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. According to Additional Director General ADG, Prisons, Arun Gupta, the department is pondering over the idea that wh...

Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly. They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibly ...

France may extend coronavirus lockdown as face mask shortage bites

France will extend a two-week lockdown if the coronavirus threat persists, the government said Thursday, as one national police union urged officers to refuse tasks that brought them into close proximity with the public because of a face ma...

COVID-19: Did not issue any release regarding movement restriction, says govt

The government on Thursday refuted reports regarding any restriction on the movement of people in the aftermath of coronavirus outbreak. Claim A Press Release regarding movement restriction is widely getting circulated on WhatsApp claiming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020