No cancellation fee for 155 cancelled trains, passengers to get 100% refund: Meghwal

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday that no cancellation fee will be charged on tickets for 155 trains cancelled by the Railways and passengers will get 100 per cent refund. He made the remarks in Lok Sabha while responding to demands that cancellation fee should not be charged from passengers.

"No cancellation fee for 155 trains cancelled. Passengers to get 100 per cent refund," Meghwal said. In the backdrop of low passenger foot-fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of over 150 trains across various zones in the country.

The operations of these trains have been cancelled between March 20 and 31. India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. According to data, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases among all states with 45 positive cases including three foreign nationals. (ANI)

