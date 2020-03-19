Left Menu
Development News Edition

No cancellation fee for 155 cancelled trains, passengers to get 100% refund: Meghwal

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday that no cancellation fee will be charged on tickets for 155 trains cancelled by the Railways and passengers will get 100 per cent refund.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:19 IST
No cancellation fee for 155 cancelled trains, passengers to get 100% refund: Meghwal
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday that no cancellation fee will be charged on tickets for 155 trains cancelled by the Railways and passengers will get 100 per cent refund. He made the remarks in Lok Sabha while responding to demands that cancellation fee should not be charged from passengers.

"No cancellation fee for 155 trains cancelled. Passengers to get 100 per cent refund," Meghwal said. In the backdrop of low passenger foot-fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of over 150 trains across various zones in the country.

The operations of these trains have been cancelled between March 20 and 31. India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. According to data, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of cases among all states with 45 positive cases including three foreign nationals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM wants Centre to allow corona tests by pvt hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned of a worsening coronavirus crisis in the country and urging the Centre to allow private hospitals to conduct tests for the virus affliction to ensure its access to all the people. Cal...

Coronavirus: WB mulling release of life convicts on parole

The West Bengal jail department is mulling releasing life convicts on parole in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. According to Additional Director General ADG, Prisons, Arun Gupta, the department is pondering over the idea that wh...

Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly. They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibly ...

France may extend coronavirus lockdown as face mask shortage bites

France will extend a two-week lockdown if the coronavirus threat persists, the government said Thursday, as one national police union urged officers to refuse tasks that brought them into close proximity with the public because of a face ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020