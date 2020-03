U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE:

* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE, ON CHANGE IN PASSPORT OPERATIONS - EFFECTIVE MARCH 20, ONLY ABLE TO OFFER SERVICE FOR THOSE WITH QUALIFIED LIFE-OR-DEATH EMERGENCY Source text: (https://bit.ly/2wejAD0)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

