Foreign Secretary meets visiting Secretary of State of Seychelles
Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardhan Shringla on Thursday met Secretary of State of Seychelles Barry Faure and discussed the "excellent state" of all-round bilateral ties between the two countries.
"Foreign Secretary @HarshShringla met visiting Secretary of State of Seychelles @BarryFaure today and discussed the excellent state of all-round bilateral ties between the two countries and support to Seychelles in dealing with the #COVID19 health emergency," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. (ANI)
