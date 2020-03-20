Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge orders release of Peru ex-president on bail due to coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 06:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 06:33 IST
U.S. judge orders release of Peru ex-president on bail due to coronavirus outbreak

A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered the release of Peru ex-president Alejandro Toledo on bail from a California jail, where he has been held pending extradition proceedings, citing insufficient safeguards to protect older inmates with a heightened risk of illness from the coronavirus outbreak, according to a court filing. The former Peru president has been accused of taking a $20 million bribe from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht during his 2001-2006 term.

"The risk that this vulnerable person will contract COVID-19 while in jail is a special circumstance that warrants bail," Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson, of U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, said in ordering Toledo's release on bail from the San Mateo County Maguire Jail, according to the filing. Toledo will be released from jail when $500,000 in cash bail is posted and his wife, Eliane Karp, surrenders her passports, according to the order. In addition, once released, he must be on "home lockdown" and can leave only for medical appointments, attorney visits or court appearances.

Toledo was arrested in July last year. He has been considered a fugitive in Peru since 2017, after a Peruvian judge ordered him detained to keep him from fleeing or obstructing the probe. Toledo had argued that at 74 years old he was at the risk of serious illness or death if he remains in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Aussies seek "fair play" from Olympic organizers in pandemic

Australias swimmers are more concerned about a level playing field than ruling the pool at the Olympics. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 10,000 people and infected more than 240,000, sending some cities into lock down, some co...

Novel coronavirus cases climb to 195 in India

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data. However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20,...

Coronavirus outbreak: TMC's RS member in self-quarantine

Trinamool Congress member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has decided to remain in self-quarantine due to rising cases of coronavirus and abstain from attending the ongoing Rajya Sabha session. Roy informed Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu about his decision ...

Nirbhaya convicts didn't bathe, skipped breakfast before hanging

The four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, who were hanged in Tihar jail early morning on Friday, did not take a bath and also skipped their breakfast, the last meal, before the execution of sentence. Accord...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020