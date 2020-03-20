Left Menu
Olympic flame arrives at Japan ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games- Kyodo

  Updated: 20-03-2020 06:40 IST
The aircraft carrying the Olympic flame arrived at Japan Air Self-Defence Force's Matsushima base, Kyodo news agency said on Friday, as concerns growth whether the Games will go ahead as planned this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese government has said it is determined to hold a “safe and secure” Tokyo Olympics on schedule, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a one year delay because of the pandemic.

