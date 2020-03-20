Left Menu
COVID-19 : Section 144 to be imposed in urban areas, says Chhattisgarh CM

In order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Thursday that Section 144 will be enforced in all the urban areas.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Thursday that Section 144 will be enforced in all the urban areas. He alos said that essential supplies including medicines and ration would be ensured in sufficient.

Baghel directed officials to ensure proper measures for prevention of coronavirus, in the meeting of State Disaster Relief Authority held at his residence. The Chief Minister gave detailed instructions to all the District Collectors and Superintendent of Police via video conferencing, read a official statement. Further, the Chief Minister ordered the postponement all the exams including the Chhattisgarh Board exams.

The Chief Minister announced the closure of that spa, beauty parlours, malls, departmental stores, swimming pools, libraries, coaching centres and other public places with immediate effect. In the meeting, Baghel also gave instructions to arrange for labs for coronavirus test in Raigarh and Jagdalpur. He said that all kinds of training programmes should be postponed.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

