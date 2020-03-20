Left Menu
J-K admin approves setting up of four fast track special courts

  • Updated: 20-03-2020 17:48 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday accorded sanction to establishment of four fast track special courts (FTSCs) for effective implementation of the Criminal Law Amendment Act by ensuring targeted disposal of pending rape and POCSO cases. The decision was taken by the administrative council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu here, an official spokesman said. Out of the four Courts, two FTSCs -- one each in Jammu and Srinagar -- would exclusively be meant for trial of cases registered under the POCSO Act, the spokesman said.

He said the other two FTSCs, one each at Kulgam in Kashmir and Reasi in Jammu region, would deal with cases involving offences against women, including rape. The AC also approved establishment of Office of Special Public Prosecutors along with other staff, for the two fast track courts that would be set up at Jammu and Srinagar exclusively for POCSO cases, the spokesman said.

