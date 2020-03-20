Srinagar SSP, 2 family members test negative for COVID-19

Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Senior Superintendent of Police in Kashmir, and two of his family members tested negative for Coronavirus on Friday. Parray, whose mother-in-law tested positive for the virus earlier, was said to be 'recovering very well'.

Parray's father-in-law also tested negative for COVID-19. "We are following the due protocol," he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, along with four deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 23 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

