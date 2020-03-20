Left Menu
Madras High court says no to protests in TN till virus threat

The Madras High Court on Friday made it clear that no protests or processions, including anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitations, can be allowed in Tamil Nadu till the coronavirus threat abates. A division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy passed the interim order while hearing some petitions seeking stalling of such protests in the state.

It posted all CAA-related petitions to April 21 after going through the submissions made by public prosecutor A Natarajan. The bench said steps have been taken by both the central and state governments to control the spread of coronavirus and it concerned the country's overall interest.

"Therefore in the light of the larger interest, we are inclined to direct that there shall not be any protests or processions.." ".. if any such activity either goes on now or started henceforth, authorities shall take appropriate steps to stop it and the protests are not restricted to any single issue or group of persons and therefore to be made applicable to all," the bench said. The bench further said the state government may issue appropriate advisories not to have any functions during the interregnum.

The court said insofar as marriages fixed already are concerned, the state government may further give an advisory requesting the parties either to consider postponement or reduce the number of people attending. It then posted all related pleas for further hearing to April 21.

