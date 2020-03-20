Left Menu
Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari appointed CJ of Bombay HC

  Updated: 20-03-2020 19:12 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:12 IST
Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari was on Friday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Justice Dharmadhikari was appointedas the acting Chief Justice of the High Court last month.

This decision was taken in view of former Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog's retirement. The Supreme Court Collegium hadthen recommendedthe elevation of JusticeB P Dharmadhikarias the permanent Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

A notification was issued earlier this week by the President of India appointing him as Chief Justice if the Bombay High Court. On Friday, Justice Dharmadhikari was sworn in at Raj Bhavan.

Among those present at the oath taking ceremony were Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and HC judges. Chief Justice Dharmadhikari is due to retire on April 24 this year.

