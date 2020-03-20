Fake sanitizers worth Rs 56 lakh seized by EOW in Karnataka

Central Crime Branch's (CCB) economic offences wing (EOW) has seized duplicate hand sanitizers worth Rs 56 lakh during raids at two factories in Bengaluru. Two accused have been taken into custody, and the police have registered a case.

World Health Organisation's guidelines suggest intermittent handwashing with soap or using alcohol-based sanitizer as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Due to this, markets experienced a shortage of hand sanitizers as the supply couldn't meet the demand. Earlier Haryana Food and Drug Administration busted a fake hand sanitizer manufacturing company that saw a seizure of at least 5000 hand sanitizer bottles.Enforcement agencies have started keeping a strong vigil on sanitizer manufacturing companies as the demand for alcohol-based sanitizers rises.

Total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India have risen to 223. (ANI)

