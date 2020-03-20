Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Thermal screening at Kolkata Police Station

The Patuli Police Station in Kolkata has started thermal screening of its visitors as a preventive measure to contain the effect of COVID-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:09 IST
COVID-19: Thermal screening at Kolkata Police Station
A visitor is being screened at Patuli Police Station in Kolkata on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Syeda Shabana Parveen The Patuli Police Station in Kolkata has started thermal screening of its visitors as a preventive measure to contain the effect of COVID-19.

Temporary washbasins have been set up outside the police station for the visitors to wash and sanitize their hands. On the instructions of senior officers, thermal screening is mandatory being done for every visitor. The posters saying "wash your hands before entering into the Police station" have been put to create awareness.

The officials are allowing only one person at a time inside the police station. Officers are also seen working inside the Patuli Police station wearing masks and hand gloves as a precautionary measure. "We have started thermal screening and all necessary precautions to maintain hygiene. It's not only for the visitors but also for staff safety. We all work under one umbrella. Precaution is needed at this time of Coronavirus outbreak," Senior officer Anjana Bose told ANI.

According to the union health ministry, a total of 223 positive cases have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles, S.Korea says, amid coronavirus

North Korea fired two projectiles that appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, South Koreas military said on Saturday, after what analysts said was a show of confidence during t...

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020