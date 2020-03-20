4 ex-officials of Mahanadi Coalfields booked for causing Rs-97 crore loss to PSU

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four former officials of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd for allegedly cheating the company in a matter relating to the supply of coal through rail rake under Fuel Supply Arrangements, leading to loss of Rs 97 cr to the public sector undertaking.

The agency has also filed a case against 25 companies including Adani Power, JK Paper, Jindal Steel and Power and IFFCO for the same.

The four officials in the finance department of MCL has been identified as the then chief manager Kaberi Mukherjee, the then senior managers Anil Kumar Bhowmik, the then Debajyoti Chakraborty and the then deputy manager Sripalli Veeraghanta have been booked for the alleged conspiracy hatched between 2013 and 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

