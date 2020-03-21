Left Menu
People News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein moved to maximum security prison; Daniel Dae Kim test positive for corona and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Harvey Weinstein moved to maximum security prison in upstate N.Y.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday was transferred to a maximum security prison in upstate New York to serve a 23-year sentence for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, 67, was taken to the Wende Correctional Facility, located in Alden, east of Buffalo, according to the New York State Department of Corrections website.

'Hawaii 5-O' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said on Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video.

Listen to advice on coronavirus, Prince William tells Britons

Britain's Prince William has called on the public to heed government advice on how to stop the spread of coronavirus as he hailed health workers battling the outbreak. Everyone had a part to play, said William, second-in-line to the throne, after a visit on Thursday with his wife Kate to a call centre in Croydon, south London, where ambulance staff handle non-emergency "111" calls to the National Health Service (NHS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

