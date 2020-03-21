Coronavirus : Section 144 imposed in North Goa

The Goa government on Saturday imposed Section 144 in northern part of the state to help contain the spread of coronavirus. "Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order read.

People residing in Goa are not allowed to take any procession or staging any demonstartion on the road, street or thorugh fare. They are also not allowed to hold any public meeting. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

