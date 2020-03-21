Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Karnataka

Three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of positive cases to 18, the state government said. As many as 48 government hospitals and 35 private hospitals have been identified as first respondent hospitals for the case management of COVID-19 cases, the government stated.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has temporarily withdrawn the 25 per cent concession given to senior citizens on bus tickets, to minimise their travel by KSRTC buses. Meanwhile, the Kerala government said that all religious sites and places where people gather for worship will remain closed for two weeks in Kasargod district from March 21.

All clubs, cinema theaters and other establishments that conduct social events will also remain closed during the same period. "All government offices and other offices of public and private organizations will remain closed for one week in Kasargod, starting from March 21. Shops and establishments to remain open only between 11 am to 5 pm, except those that provide essential services," the Kerala government stated.

Meanwhile, migrant labourers are leaving Kerala's Kozhikode. A migrant labourer said, "We are leaving due to the fear of the virus". There are a total of 40 positive cases in the state. (ANI)

