Delhi High Court issues additional directions to combat spread of coronavirus

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi High Court on Saturday issued additional directions to all the District Courts in the national capital, including reducing the footfall of staff to one-third. "Having reviewed the 'current arrangements made in the Delhi District Courts to combat the pandemic of COVID-19 and keeping in view the exceptional prevailing circumstances hereby issues the following directions," the notification said.

Delhi High Court, in the notification, said that there is no requirement for the entire workforce of court officials to report for duty on a daily basis since the functioning of the district courts of Delhi has substantially been restricted. These directions will remain in force till March 31, 2020.

"Accordingly, after assessing the requirement of their respective Districts, District and Sessions Judges and Principal Judges, shall prepare a roster and issue directions to ensure that all officials, posted in branches, report for duty on a proportionate rotational basis, to ensure that their footfall is reduced to one third," it said. "Since the majority of the cases are being adjourned till March 31, 2020, a mechanism be created in each jurisdiction by the District and Sessions Judges and Principal Judges so that one judicial officer takes up the matters of his own court," it added.

The notification directed that two or more courts of similar jurisdiction shall remain available during the working hours for taking up fresh urgent matters of such courts. "If it is not practical to put such mechanism in place, in a particular jurisdiction, for any reason whatsoever, the concerned judicial officer may leave the court premises after finishing his entire board after intimating the concerned District and Sessions Judge," it said.

It added that in such an eventuality, the judge may also release the staff, attached to his court while ensuring that at least one official is available during the working hours. The High Court directed that all the staff officials who are not required to report for duty on any given day would not leave the station under any circumstance and shall always be available on call and would be deemed to be on duty.

It said that Delhi Judicial Services Trainee Officers and on-court attachments should only be asked to come to the court only twice a week. It was also directed that the District and Sessions Judge of the concerned court complex shall ensure that the court building is sanitized on a daily basis. (ANI)

