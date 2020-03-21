Punjab Jail Minister reviews awareness creation programme among prisoners, prison staff

The Punjab Jails Minister S Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on March 21 reviewed awareness creation programme among prisoners and prison staff for prevention of the deadly COVID-19. He also issued detailed instructions to the officials to control the spread of the virus in Prisons.

Divulging the details, the minister said, "The Posers and banners for awareness have been pasted at all jails including barracks. The prison staff and medical officers have been trained by specialists in prevention, identification, and treatment. The prisons are being disinfected and special attention is being paid to maintain hygiene." The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 271, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

