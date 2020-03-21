Left Menu
Delhi govt to provide free rations to over 72 lakh people: Kejriwal

In a preventive measure to avoid the suffering of people due to restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Delhi government will provide free ration to over 72 lakh people and the quantity will be increased from 5 Kg to 7Kg for every ration card-holders.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:15 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a preventive measure to avoid the suffering of people due to restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that Delhi government will provide free ration to over 72 lakh people and the quantity will be increased from 5 Kg to 7Kg for every ration card-holders. "Daily wage labourers are losing their livelihood due to restriction in view of coronavirus. We have decided to provide free ration to over 72 Lakh people who are dependent on Delhi govt's ration scheme. Each person will now get 7.5kg ration instead of 5kg that they usually get. We are planning to start the same from March 30," said Kejriwal in a video message.

CM Kejriwal also said that pensions will be doubled and GST will not be charged on the people who are under quarantine in luxurious hotels. "We are doubling widow, old age, divyang pensions for April. people who are under quarantine in luxurious hotels will be exempted from Goods and Services Tax (GST) charges. We will also provide food in night shelters free of cost," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also appealed to people to take precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. "I appeal to all of you to discontinue your morning walks for some time and stay at home. We are not doing a lockdown currently but we might in future, if necessary for your betterment and safety. Only you can save yourself from coronavirus, nobody else can save you," Kejriwal said.

CM Kejriwal also said that there are 26 positive coronavirus cases reported in the national capital. 22 out of these cases have travel history to affected countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

