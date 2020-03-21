Combating COVID-19: PM Modi urges people not to panic, avoid unnecessary travel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people not to panic and avoid unnecessary travel. Urging people to listen to the advice of doctors, the Prime Minister said all those who have been told to stay at home quarantine should follow the instructions. Modi made a series of tweets and urged people to take precautions.

"Never forget -- precautions not panic! It's not only important to be home but also remain in the town/city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others. In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact." "This is the time we should all listen to the advice given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay at home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," he said.

He lauded the role of private security guards, cash van crew and workers in cleaning, fumigation services and others acting as the first line of defence in the fight against COVID19. "They are heroes. They're phenomenal individuals whose outstanding role will be remembered for years to come," he said.

He also lauded the role of IT professionals. "Absolutely correct! India is extremely proud of our IT professionals who are working hard to provide seamless services to fellow citizens. This community of innovators and industrious professionals has a major role to play in combating COVID-19," he said. (ANI)

