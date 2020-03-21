Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five-day budget session of Delhi Assembly curtailed

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the five-day Budget session of the Delhi Assembly has been curtailed to a single day, said a Delhi government official on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:52 IST
Five-day budget session of Delhi Assembly curtailed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of coronavirus scare, the five-day Budget session of the Delhi Assembly has been curtailed to a single day, said a Delhi government official on Saturday. "The Budget session of Delhi Assembly has been curtailed to one day, i.e, March 23," said an official of the Delhi government.

The Budget will be introduced and passed on the same day. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020