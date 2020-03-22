Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan CM announces total lockdown till March 31 amid coronavirus pandemic

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered total lockdown in the state till March 31, barring essential services, amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 01:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 01:23 IST
Rajasthan CM announces total lockdown till March 31 amid coronavirus pandemic
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered total lockdown in the state till March 31, barring essential services, amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country. The Chief Minister's Office issued a press note late Saturday evening, announcing the lockdown from Marc 22 to March 31 in order to check the spread of deadly coronavirus that has claimed over 11,500 lives worldwide so far.

All the government and private offices, malls, shops, factories and public transport will be closed. The decision came after the chief minister chaired a review meeting over the coronavirus situation in the state. The chief minister has directed the officials to ensure supply of sufficient food items during the lockdown. He has instructed that more than one crore families linked to the National Food Security Act should be given wheat for free till May.

Gehlot has also instructed to provide free packets of essential food items for two months from April 1 to street vendors, daily wage labourers and such needy families who are outside the NFSA list in urban areas. These packets will be made available in collaboration with district administration and municipalities. The Chief Minister has appealed that no worker should be removed from their job in the closed factories during the lockdown and they should be given paid leave for this period. For this, he directed the Labour Department to keep in touch with factory managers.

The chief minister said that all types of pensioners do not have to face financial problems in the situations arising from the coronavirus, hence the distribution of social security pension to the beneficiaries will be done by the first week of April. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan supports lockdown of 5 districts in Odisha, urges people to co-operate

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appreciated the Odisha governments decision of locking down five districts including eight major towns on Sunday as a precaution against coronavirus. Pradhan urged Odia people to support the state and c...

Italy to shut all non-strategic business activities until April 3 - PM Conte

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that all Italian businesses must close until April 3, with the exception of those essential to maintaining the countrys supply chain, in the latest desperate effort to halt the coronavirus epid...

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020