PM Narendra Modi lauds singers for coronavirus-themed songs

  Updated: 22-03-2020 11:47 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 11:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded singers Malini Awasthi and Pritam Bharatwan for spreading awareness with their coronavirus-themed renditions. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to share the two songs by the musicians on Sunday.

Sharing Awasthi's song, Modi wrote, "Janta Curfew ko lekar har koi apni-apni tarah se yogdaan dene me jute hain. Lok gaayak @maliniawasthi Ji apne andaaz me logo ko prerit kar rahi Hain #JantaCurfew." The song by Awasthi focused on fighting coronavirus with a smile and without fear.

Modi also shared another song on coronavirus sung on harmonium by Pritam Bharatwan and wrote, "Janta Curfew ko lekr lok gayak Pritam Bharatwan Ji ne ek anokha aur behad sureela sandesh diya hai." Bharatwan's song stressed on social distancing and also urged people to stay at home unless completely unavoidable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the 'Janta Curfew' today and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. So far, there have been 324 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

