Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 : Nagpur DCP recreates Deewar film's dialogue to spread awareness

The Nagpur Police took to Twitter to spread awareness about Covid-19 by recreating the famous movie Deewar's iconic dialogue. In the video, Nagpur DCP Gajanan Rajmane is seen acting on Deewar's iconic dialogue, displaying masks and sanitisers as must-haves amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:36 IST
COVID-19 : Nagpur DCP recreates Deewar film's dialogue to spread awareness
DCP Gajanan Rajmane (image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Nagpur Police took to Twitter to spread awareness about Covid-19 by recreating the famous movie Deewar's iconic dialogue. In the video, Nagpur DCP Gajanan Rajmane is seen acting on Deewar's iconic dialogue, displaying masks and sanitisers as must-haves amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Apart from regular washing of hands, masks and alcohol-based hand sanitisers have proven to be useful to curb Covid-19 spread as they break the chain of virus transmission. Authorities since the beginning of Covid-19 spread have been campaigning to increase awareness of handwashing and hygiene.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation urged the citizens to refrain from stepping out of their homes and self impose a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday. He asked people to exhibit "resolve" and "restraint" while fighting the virus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 324, which includes 41 foreigners. Fice people have died in the country--two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Patriots to Tampa: 'You got a great one' in Brady

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, thanking quarterback Tom Brady for his years of excellence and telling his new city they are gaining a treasure. THANK YOU TOM, the ad s...

Toyota to stop output at 1 vehicle production line in Japan due to COVID-19

Toyota Motor Corp on Sunday said it would suspend production on one of its vehicle production lines at a plant near its headquarters in Japan through Wednesday, after a second plant worker tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.In a stateme...

Coronavirus outbreak: HMSI shuts all four manufacturing plants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Sunday announced suspension of operations across its all four manufacturing plants in the country with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The well-being of employees and all ...

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries: Kejriwal.

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020