COVID-19 : Nagpur DCP recreates Deewar film's dialogue to spread awareness

The Nagpur Police took to Twitter to spread awareness about Covid-19 by recreating the famous movie Deewar's iconic dialogue. In the video, Nagpur DCP Gajanan Rajmane is seen acting on Deewar's iconic dialogue, displaying masks and sanitisers as must-haves amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Apart from regular washing of hands, masks and alcohol-based hand sanitisers have proven to be useful to curb Covid-19 spread as they break the chain of virus transmission. Authorities since the beginning of Covid-19 spread have been campaigning to increase awareness of handwashing and hygiene.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation urged the citizens to refrain from stepping out of their homes and self impose a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday. He asked people to exhibit "resolve" and "restraint" while fighting the virus. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India stands at 324, which includes 41 foreigners. Fice people have died in the country--two in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab. (ANI)

