Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu extends Janta Curfew till 5 am tomorrow

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to continue with the Janta Curfew in the state till 5 am on March 23.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:04 IST
Tamil Nadu extends Janta Curfew till 5 am tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to continue with the Janta Curfew in the state till 5 am on March 23. The state government has sought full-cooperation from people.

"The Janta Curfew is extended till 5 am on March 23. There will be no restriction or ban on emergency work. We request a full co-operation from people," the state government said. Tamil Nadu reported its seventh COVID-19 case on Sunday with a traveller from Spain testing positive for the disease.The patient is undergoing treatment in isolation, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar said today.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of confirmed cases so far in the country as on March 22 at 02.30 PM including foreign nationals stands at 341. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Patriots to Tampa: 'You got a great one' in Brady

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, thanking quarterback Tom Brady for his years of excellence and telling his new city they are gaining a treasure. THANK YOU TOM, the ad s...

Toyota to stop output at 1 vehicle production line in Japan due to COVID-19

Toyota Motor Corp on Sunday said it would suspend production on one of its vehicle production lines at a plant near its headquarters in Japan through Wednesday, after a second plant worker tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.In a stateme...

Coronavirus outbreak: HMSI shuts all four manufacturing plants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Sunday announced suspension of operations across its all four manufacturing plants in the country with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The well-being of employees and all ...

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries: Kejriwal.

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020