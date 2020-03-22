Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: PM Modi thanks countrymen to participate in 'clapping intitative'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked countrymen for participating in 'Janta Curfew' initiative to express their gratitude towards people, who are providing relentless services in a battle against COVID-19, which has infected over 300 people so far in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:26 IST
COVID-19: PM Modi thanks countrymen to participate in 'clapping intitative'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked countrymen for participating in 'Janta Curfew' initiative to express their gratitude towards people, who are providing relentless services in a battle against COVID-19, which has infected over 300 people so far in the country. "The country thanked each person who led the fight against the coronavirus. Many thanks to the countrymen. Janta Curfew," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

He further emphasised on social distancing, which is a preventive measure to reduce contact between people and slow down the spread of the virus. "It is not only the sound of thanks but also the beginning of victory in a long battle. Let us, with this determination and restraint, tie ourselves in social distancing for a long battle," he said.

The Prime Minister asked people not to consider Janta Curfew as a 'success'. "Today's Janta Curfew may end at 9 pm but that does not mean we should start celebrating. Do not consider it a success. This is the beginning of a long fight. Today, the countrymen have told that we are capable, if we decide, we can beat the biggest challenge together," he said.

He asked people to follow the instructions being issued by the Central and the state government. "In districts and states where the lockdown is announced, do not leave the houses at all. Apart from this, do not get out of the houses unless it is very necessary," he said. Responding to the call of Prime Minister Modi, people across the country came out in their balconies and clapped to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.People were seen clapping and clanging their utensils. Some were even heard ringing bells. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also rang the bell in Gorakhpur.Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are 'working 24/7.'"Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew," PM tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qureshi speaks to his counterparts from Nepal, Lanka to discuss coronavirus crisis

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday telephoned his counterparts from Sri Lanka and Nepal and proposed to host the SAARC health ministers conference to firm up efforts to jointly fight the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan ...

TMC MPs write Naidu, Birla requesting to defer Parliament amid COVID-19 surge

Trinamool Congress MPs on Sunday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu over the denial of the request to defer the working of Parliament as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country. We have...

Coronavirus biggest U.S. crisis since Great Depression -NYC mayor

The mayor of New York City, which has more than a third of the nations coronavirus cases, on Sunday described the outbreak as the biggest domestic crisis since the Great Depression and called for the U.S. military to mobilize to help keep t...

African churches swap holy water for hand sanitiser, crowds for videos

Hand sanitiser replaced holy water at Nairobis Holy Family Basilica Catholic Church, and attendance was far lower than usual, but Sunday Mass went ahead. Gods intention is that we worship him in the church, preached Father David Kamumue to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020