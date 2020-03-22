Left Menu
Punjab NRI Affairs Minister thanks Centre for bringing back 113 Indians from Amsterdam

Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Rana Sodhi has expressed gratitude to the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take prompt decision to bring back 113 Indians stranded at Schipol airport in Amsterdam.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Rana Sodhi has expressed gratitude to the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take prompt decision to bring back 113 Indians stranded at Schipol airport in Amsterdam. In a statement, Sodhi said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and he himself proactively took up the matter with the Union Government and met various ministers including Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

He said the Union Government not only acknowledged their strenuous efforts in this regard and also promised to bring back these innocent Indians. Pertinently, these Indian nationals were stranded at Amsterdam airport amid coronavirus scare and had urged the government to rescue them.

They alleged that authorities did not allow their flight to land when it was just two hours away from New Delhi airport and the flight of these passengers turned back mid-air. Now, the Union Government has allowed them to enter India as a special case after the Punjab government took up the matter with the Union Government. (ANI)

