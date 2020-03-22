Left Menu
Development News Edition

LoP urge Goa CM to take expert advise, ensure supply of essential commodities

Former Goa Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Sunday urged Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant to take experts advise and ensure the supply of essential commodities amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:12 IST
LoP urge Goa CM to take expert advise, ensure supply of essential commodities
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Goa Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Sunday urged Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant to take experts advise and ensure the supply of essential commodities amidst the coronavirus outbreak. "I urge the Chief Minister to take experts advise and decide accordingly. The government should ensure that the supply of essential commodities for day to day living continues. Panaji- Goan's have responded positively to Janata Curfew today. Such preventive measures on the COVID-19 virus need to continue," a press statement quoted Kamat as saying.

"It is important to ensure that supply of basic essential commodities like milk and vegetables are made available to the people regularly. Government should take steps in that direction and also make arrangements to see that no one remains hungry in Goa. The government should also contemplate on giving financial package to those who survive on daily wages. It is important that Government forms a task force of medical experts from Civil Society and Army to handle the coronavirus threat," the statement added. He also appealed people to take precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"As it is now clear that social distancing is the only effective step in controlling the spread of Corona Virus, the need to extend the Janata Curfew is the right decision. I appeal to all to follow the government directives and remain safe at all times. I appeal to all to maintain peace and calm and take utmost precautions with self-hygiene," the statement reads. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Banks executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banks president said on Sunday. In a blog posted on LinkedIn on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020