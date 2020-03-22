Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases spikes to 360 in India, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday confirmed 360 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:59 IST
Coronavirus cases spikes to 360 in India, says Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday confirmed 360 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals. "Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360 (including 41 foreign nationals), as on March 22 at 6.30 pm," said an official from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

The official also said that of the 360 people, 24 people have been cured and discharged. Till now, seven deaths due to coronavirus have been reported, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...

World Bank moving forward on first $1.7 bln in pandemic aid projects

The World Banks executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to help Afghanistan and Ethiopia respond to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banks president said on Sunday. In a blog posted on LinkedIn on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020