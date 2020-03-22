Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: SC cancels benches, only one court to hear urgent cases through video-conferencing

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:15 IST
Coronavirus: SC cancels benches, only one court to hear urgent cases through video-conferencing

To ensure social distancing amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and lockdown in the national capital, the Supreme Court Sunday decided to restrict its functioning and hear the matters on Monday only in one court through video conference. In a circular issued late Sunday evening, the top court cancelled the scheduled hearing in courts 2, 8 and 14 and said that from Wednesday only one bench of two judges will take up for hearing in only urgent matters through video conference.

As per the cause list uploaded by the apex court on its website, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice D Y Chandrachud will be taking up three matters through video conference in which the advocates have been requested to address the court from a different room, while the judges will be sitting in court one. Later in the day, the apex court issued a circular which said that the Chief Justice of India, after consulting his colleagues, has directed that during the course of the ensuing week, a bench of two judges, "as may be necessary to hear extremely urgent cases, will be available to transact judicial work." "A Bench will be available for court work on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 and the Cause list will be notified on the day previous to the hearing. The hearing may be conducted through video conferencing mode. Rooms with requisite facilities for this purpose in the Supreme Court premises are being made available for the convenience of the members of the Bar," said the circular, issued by apex court secretary general Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar.

Last week, the CJI had said that video conferencing facility will be set up to hear the matters within a week and smart TVs will be installed for the media to cover the cases to dissuade them from entering the court rooms. Lawyers' body Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCOARA) said that considering the outbreak of the pandemic Coronavirus and in view of the Delhi government notification dated March 22, by which there has been a total lock down in Delhi till March 31, it was resolved that members will not be appearing in the Court till April 4. "The borders have been shut down and members commuting from Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida will not be able to reach the Court. Further public transports like Delhi Metro have also been shut down in the best interests of the citizens," the resolution of SCAORA said.

On Saturday, both the lawyers’ bodies — SCBA and SCAORA — requested the CJI to prepone the summer vacation in the top court by declaring holidays for two to four weeks in view of the coronavirus pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020