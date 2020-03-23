Left Menu
We will uproot Naxals, says Chhattisgarh CM after 17 jawans killed in Sukma

A day after 17 security personnel lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said on Monday that the Maoists will be uprooted.

  • Sukma (Chattisgarh)
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:09 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paying tribute to jawans on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after 17 security personnel lost their lives in an encounter with Naxals, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, said on Monday that the Maoists will be uprooted. After laying wreaths on the coffins and paying tributes, the Chief Minister met the families of the killed security personnel and offered his condolences.

"Though we have suffered a massive loss, we will uproot the Naxals," he told reporters. "Our jawans fought with immense bravery. I am very proud of them. They had sacrificed their lives while fighting. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. I would like to salute the spirit of our jawans," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government stands in solidarity with the families of these jawans and would offer support in every possible situation. A total of 17 security personnel of DRG and STF lost their lives in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma, Chhattisgarh Police said on Sunday. (ANI)

