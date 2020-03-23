Delhi has 30 Covid-19 cases, CM says situation under control

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared that 30 positive cases of imported coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital on Monday. "In Delhi, 30 case-23 people returned from abroad, 7 their family members infected by them. Currently Delhi is under control," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

"Other countries show that if we do not tighten now, the situation may soon go out of control. So follow the lockdown so that the situation is not out of control," he added. On Sunday, the Delhi government imposed Section 144, which restricts assembly of more than four people in an area, till March 31, until further orders from the Centre as a preventive measure for containing the spread of the killer bug.

The services of Delhi Metro will remain completely shut till March 31. The government said that the move is aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus by ensuring "social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being."

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 415 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.