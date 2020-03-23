Congress MP moves adjournment motion in LS to discuss Shaheed Diwas
Congress MP Amar Singh on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the 89th anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru martyrdom.
Congress MP Amar Singh on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the 89th anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru martyrdom. "It is a travesty that neither of them has been conferred Bharat Ratna. Nor has honorific of Shaheed-e-Azam been bestowed upon the three martyrs," the motion reads.
"Demand of renaming Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh has not been fulfilled. Since today is their death anniversary, it is only fitting that Lok Sabha discusses about these three heroes and pays tribute to them," it added. Annually, March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, the Indian revolutionaries who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. (ANI)
