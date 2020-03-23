Left Menu
Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority urges public to 'break the chain'

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Disaster Management Authority of Uttarakhand on Monday issued a poster asking the public to "break the chain".

Poster issued by the Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Disaster Management Authority of Uttarakhand on Monday issued a poster asking the public to "break the chain". The poster had messages urging people to not be a part of crowds nor allow the buildup of crowd. "We are the people of Uttarakhand; we don't break rules but we do break the corona chains, " it read.

It also urged people to play the role of a chain breaker. The Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced lockdown in the state.

"While the state will be on lockdown, all the treasuries will remain open as this is an important part of financial transactions," said an official from the Chief minister's office after an emergency meeting held by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Anil Raturi, Health and Home Secretary Nitesh Jha attended the meeting. The interstate buses and public transport services in the state remain suspended. However, the essential services will remain operational.

Uttrakhand has so far reported three cases of COVID-19. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday including seven deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

