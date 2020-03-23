Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu imposes Section 144 from Tuesday evening till March 31

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday said that restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31 in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:15 IST
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu imposes Section 144 from Tuesday evening till March 31
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday said that restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state till March 31 in the wake of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country. The order will come into effect from March 24 at 6 pm.

However, the shops of essential products such as milk, vegetable and grocery will remain open and exempt from the order. Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly the Chief Minister said, "Restrictions under section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in Tamil Nadu from 6 pm tomorrow till March 31. Shops of milk, vegetable, grocery, mutton, chicken and fish will continue to function in this period. State borders will be sealed."

Also, all private establishments have been instructed to allow their employees to work from home. "All private establishments have been instructed to allow their employees to work from home. Government-run Amma canteens will continue to function during this period," he said.

Till now, the Health Ministry has reported 9 positive cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu including two foreign nationals. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kriti Sanon channels her poetic skills during self-isolation period

While many Bollywood actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the self-isolation time, Kriti Sanon on Monday channelled her inner poetic skills and recited a Hindi poem on social media. The 29-year-old star hopped on to Inst...

EU competition chiefs allow suppliers to coordinate to combat coronavirus

EU antitrust regulators gave the green light on Monday for suppliers to coordinate distribution of scarce products to cope with the coronavirus outbreak without fear of breaching cartel rules, but warned against price gouging. The move by t...

Re-organising Olympics a Herculean task: former IOC marketing head

Thomas Bach and the IOC should not be criticised for procrastination over the Tokyo Olympics as re-organising them is mind-bogglingly complex, the movements former head of marketing Michael Payne told AFP. Payne, who in nearly two decades a...

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 57 retiring members from 20 states

The Rajya Sabha on Monday bid farewell to 57 members, including veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who will retire between April and July. One-third of the members of the Upper House retire every two years. As many as 57 Rajya Sabha mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020