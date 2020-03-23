Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 out of 11 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cited as 'local transmission'

Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total tally to 29 in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:21 IST
5 out of 11 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cited as 'local transmission'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total tally to 29 in the state. Of the eleven new cases, five were cited as cases of 'local transmission', according to a statement released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat government.

On Sunday, the health department had confirmed the first COVID-19 related death of a 69-year-old man. "The death of a 69-year-old man from Surat is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID-19," it said. Earlier, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Sunday that the names of the patients tested with COVID-19 would be published to spread awareness among people who came in contact with them.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country stood at 415. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kriti Sanon channels her poetic skills during self-isolation period

While many Bollywood actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the self-isolation time, Kriti Sanon on Monday channelled her inner poetic skills and recited a Hindi poem on social media. The 29-year-old star hopped on to Inst...

EU competition chiefs allow suppliers to coordinate to combat coronavirus

EU antitrust regulators gave the green light on Monday for suppliers to coordinate distribution of scarce products to cope with the coronavirus outbreak without fear of breaching cartel rules, but warned against price gouging. The move by t...

Re-organising Olympics a Herculean task: former IOC marketing head

Thomas Bach and the IOC should not be criticised for procrastination over the Tokyo Olympics as re-organising them is mind-bogglingly complex, the movements former head of marketing Michael Payne told AFP. Payne, who in nearly two decades a...

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 57 retiring members from 20 states

The Rajya Sabha on Monday bid farewell to 57 members, including veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who will retire between April and July. One-third of the members of the Upper House retire every two years. As many as 57 Rajya Sabha mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020