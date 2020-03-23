5 out of 11 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat cited as 'local transmission'

Eleven new cases of coronavirus were reported in Gujarat on Monday, taking the total tally to 29 in the state. Of the eleven new cases, five were cited as cases of 'local transmission', according to a statement released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat government.

On Sunday, the health department had confirmed the first COVID-19 related death of a 69-year-old man. "The death of a 69-year-old man from Surat is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID-19," it said. Earlier, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Sunday that the names of the patients tested with COVID-19 would be published to spread awareness among people who came in contact with them.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country stood at 415. (ANI)

