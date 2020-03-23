COVID-19: Brother and sister defy quarantine, fly back to the UK

A brother and sister duo, who were put under home quarantine in North Paravur Kochi after returning from the United Kingdom, have defied the authorities and flown back to the UK, said Health Inspector of North Paravur Municipality. The official said that the duo fled without informing the health officials. The two flew back to the UK on March 21, he added.

''The duo had arrived from the UK on March 13. They were asked by us to remain under home quarantine for 14 days at Peruvaram in North Paravur. We were in constant contact with them till March 20," he said. "We lost contact with them for a day. When the contact was restored they claimed that they were in Mumbai due to some emergency. But later their family informed us that the duo had reached the UK. We promptly informed North Paravur police about this," said health inspector.

A case has been lodged against them at the North Paravur Police Station. "Health workers lodged a complaint against the missing duo as they had fled out of quarantine defying the government orders," said KS Jayan, SHO of North Paravur Police Station. (ANI)

