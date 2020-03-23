Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Brother and sister defy quarantine, fly back to the UK

A brother and sister duo, who were put under home quarantine in North Paravur Kochi after returning from the United Kingdom, have defied the authorities and flown back to the UK, said Health Inspector of North Paravur Municipality.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:02 IST
COVID-19: Brother and sister defy quarantine, fly back to the UK
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A brother and sister duo, who were put under home quarantine in North Paravur Kochi after returning from the United Kingdom, have defied the authorities and flown back to the UK, said Health Inspector of North Paravur Municipality. The official said that the duo fled without informing the health officials. The two flew back to the UK on March 21, he added.

''The duo had arrived from the UK on March 13. They were asked by us to remain under home quarantine for 14 days at Peruvaram in North Paravur. We were in constant contact with them till March 20," he said. "We lost contact with them for a day. When the contact was restored they claimed that they were in Mumbai due to some emergency. But later their family informed us that the duo had reached the UK. We promptly informed North Paravur police about this," said health inspector.

A case has been lodged against them at the North Paravur Police Station. "Health workers lodged a complaint against the missing duo as they had fled out of quarantine defying the government orders," said KS Jayan, SHO of North Paravur Police Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jio offers free broadband for new customers, double data for existing

Reliance Jio on Monday said it will offer free broadband service to new customers and doubled data limit for all existing customers to support work from home in fight against coronavirus. The company has also doubled data limits for top-up ...

COVID-19: Singapore reports highest single day increase, total cases cross 500

Singapore on Monday reported 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single day increase, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 509, health officials said. Out of the 54 new cases, 48 people have travel history to Europe, ...

Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's Kangra Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's '

A 24-year-old woman who recently travelled from the USA and showed possible symptoms of coronavirus died at a private hospital in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra, a senior state health official said on Monday. Her samples were sent for testing ...

Kriti Sanon channels her poetic skills during self-isolation period

While many Bollywood actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the self-isolation time, Kriti Sanon on Monday channelled her inner poetic skills and recited a Hindi poem on social media. The 29-year-old star hopped on to Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020