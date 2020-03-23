Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC invokes its plenary power to extend limitation period of appeals

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:06 IST
SC invokes its plenary power to extend limitation period of appeals

The Supreme Court Monday invoked its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to extend limitation period of appeals from high courts or tribunals on account of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices L N Rao and Surya Kant said the Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the situation arising out of the challenge faced by the country because of Covid-19 virus.

As a result, difficulties may be faced by litigants across the country in filing their petitions/ applications/ suits/ appeals/ all other proceedings within the period of limitation prescribed under the general law of limitation or under Special Laws (both Central and/or State), it said. The top court said that to obviate such difficulties, "it is hereby ordered that a period of limitation in all such proceedings, irrespective of the limitation prescribed under the general law or Special Laws whether condonable or not shall stand extended w.e.f. 15th March 2020 till further order/s to be passed by this Court in present proceedings".

It said: "We are exercising this power under Article 142 read with Article 141 of the Constitution of India and declare that this order is a binding order within the meaning of Article 141 on all Courts/Tribunals and authorities." The top court said that its order may be brought to the notice of all high courts for being communicated to all subordinate Courts/Tribunals within their respective jurisdiction. "Issue notice to all the Registrars General of the High Courts, returnable in four weeks," the bench said.

Earlier, during the day, the bench had said that it would invoke its inherent powers under Article 142 to obviate the difficulties faced by lawyers in filing the appeals, if it goes for shut down due to the pandemic. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had suggested that appeals which are to become time barred in next three-four weeks should be deemed to have been declared extended due to the present scenario.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jio offers free broadband for new customers, double data for existing

Reliance Jio on Monday said it will offer free broadband service to new customers and doubled data limit for all existing customers to support work from home in fight against coronavirus. The company has also doubled data limits for top-up ...

COVID-19: Singapore reports highest single day increase, total cases cross 500

Singapore on Monday reported 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single day increase, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 509, health officials said. Out of the 54 new cases, 48 people have travel history to Europe, ...

Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's Kangra Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's '

A 24-year-old woman who recently travelled from the USA and showed possible symptoms of coronavirus died at a private hospital in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra, a senior state health official said on Monday. Her samples were sent for testing ...

Kriti Sanon channels her poetic skills during self-isolation period

While many Bollywood actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the self-isolation time, Kriti Sanon on Monday channelled her inner poetic skills and recited a Hindi poem on social media. The 29-year-old star hopped on to Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020