Combating COVID-19: Telangana authorities enforce strict vigil on people

In the wake of surging cases of COVID-19, District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Monday enforced strict vigil on the people in the district amid lockdown.

  Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana)
  Updated: 23-03-2020 19:26 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 19:26 IST
District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar with his team in Rajanna Sircilla, Telangana, on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of surging cases of COVID-19, District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar on Monday enforced strict vigil on the people in the district amid lockdown. Bhaskar and his team took serious action against the people who were casually wandering on the streets without any emergency and were seen collecting fines from those, who were violating the government order.

The team also sent back several vehicles to curb the spread of coronavirus. One person was also allegedly arrested by the police for violating the order. Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government extended the precautionary restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus and ordered a statewide lockdown.

The Telangana government has also announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the Union Health Ministry, 433 people have tested positive for coronavirus, while seven people have died of the disease so far. (ANI)

