Virus: Take up only urgent matters, Guj HC to lower courts

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued a circular directing subordinate courts to take up only urgent cases and those of emergent nature on a rotational basis in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All principal district judges or principal judicial officers have been directed to assignworks of urgent and emerging natures to judicial officers on a rotation basis, with judicial officers whom no work is assigned to remain away from court premises and in the headquarters and available on call and deemed to be on duty, a circular issued by the Registrar General on the order of the High CourtChief Justice Vikram Nath said.

The strength of officers will be decided by principal district judges or principal judicial officers, considering the load of urgent work on a particular day, it stated. "It is directed by the Chief Justice that instead of half the strength of the staff, only minimum required number of staff be asked to attend the office," it said, adding that the staff will have to report for duty on any given day and not leave their station.

The court also directed to adjourn en block matters fixed till March 31, and to upload information regarding this be uploaded on the website of the district courts..

