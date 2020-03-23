Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Take up only urgent matters, Guj HC to lower courts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:05 IST
Virus: Take up only urgent matters, Guj HC to lower courts

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued a circular directing subordinate courts to take up only urgent cases and those of emergent nature on a rotational basis in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All principal district judges or principal judicial officers have been directed to assignworks of urgent and emerging natures to judicial officers on a rotation basis, with judicial officers whom no work is assigned to remain away from court premises and in the headquarters and available on call and deemed to be on duty, a circular issued by the Registrar General on the order of the High CourtChief Justice Vikram Nath said.

The strength of officers will be decided by principal district judges or principal judicial officers, considering the load of urgent work on a particular day, it stated. "It is directed by the Chief Justice that instead of half the strength of the staff, only minimum required number of staff be asked to attend the office," it said, adding that the staff will have to report for duty on any given day and not leave their station.

The court also directed to adjourn en block matters fixed till March 31, and to upload information regarding this be uploaded on the website of the district courts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Four new cases of coronavirus reported from Rajasthan, total rises to 32 in state

Four new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Pratapgarh and Jodhpur, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 32 in Rajasthan, according to State Health Department. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier ordered tota...

State can lift foodgrains for 3 months from FCI: Sitharaman

The Central government on Monday allowed States and Union Territories to lift foodgrain for three months from the Food Corporation of India FCI to ensure an adequate supply of foodgrains to the public in view of coronavirus spread in the co...

Three fresh COVID19 positive cases reported in TN: Health Minister

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported three more positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 12, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said. These include two, both men, with travel history to London, while the other is a 54-year-old man, he tweet...

Coronavirus: HP CM announces Rs 500-cr relief package for poor

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced a Rs 500-crore relief package for the poor and the needy, which includes Rs 30 crore for construction workers who are likely to face financial troubles due the coronavirus o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020