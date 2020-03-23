Left Menu
Security forces to change strategy for Naxals' 'Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign'

Security forces will soon have a massive shift in their strategy to deal with Naxals during their 'Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC)' which will start from April.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Security forces will soon have a massive shift in their strategy to deal with Naxals during their 'Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC)' which will start from April. According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, during the next two-three months, Naxals will be more aggressive in terms of operations and also start a massive recruitment drive. Due to the spring season, it is easy for Naxals to contact locals for their support as they hardly get any work.

Top CRPF sources also claimed that operations during the spring season are difficult due to fall of the leaves as movement can be tracked very easily. "Tactical counter-offensive campaign, Naxals' main body takes multiple decisions. They also increase their strength by recruitment process. They review their strength and forces preparedness. Naxals remain most aggressive during the next two to three months during this TCOC," a senior CRPF officer involved in anti-Naxal operations said.

According to Naxals calendar, from April to July they will have TCOC and Naxals masters will take decisions depending on states, local conditions etc. On 22nd, they will celebrate Lenin's birthday and in June they will have multiple weeks including a special week for Naxals killed in the encounter with security forces.

"After the recent attack which has taken 17 lives, forces will be more aggressive as now we are expecting more anti force operations by Naxals during the TCOC. After a meeting with K Vijay Kumar, MHA advisor on LWE, things will be finalised. Next two-three months will be most crucial days," a CRPF officer claimed. (ANI)

