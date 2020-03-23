70 FIRs registered against 200 people for violating lockdown: Ghaziabad SSP

Seventy FIRs were registered against 200 people for violating the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad on Monday. "70 FIRs have been registered against 200 people for violating lockdown and violating Section 144," said Naithani.

He also said that about 1,440 challans were issued by the Ghaziabad traffic police on the first day of the lockdown. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

