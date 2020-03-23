Left Menu
Development News Edition

70 FIRs registered against 200 people for violating lockdown: Ghaziabad SSP

Seventy FIRs were registered against 200 people for violating the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:08 IST
70 FIRs registered against 200 people for violating lockdown: Ghaziabad SSP
Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Seventy FIRs were registered against 200 people for violating the lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad on Monday. "70 FIRs have been registered against 200 people for violating lockdown and violating Section 144," said Naithani.

He also said that about 1,440 challans were issued by the Ghaziabad traffic police on the first day of the lockdown. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus forces New York City schools into daunting experiment with teaching from afar

Her students are used to seeing her in the classrooms of Adrien Block Intermediate School 25 in New York Citys Flushing neighborhood, but on Monday morning Miss Brooke appeared instead on their laptop and phone screens, sitting in her subur...

Alitalia to relaunch with much smaller fleet - sources

The Italian government plans to take control of loss-making carrier Alitalia in a month or so, creating a new company that will start off with a much smaller fleet, union sources said on Monday. According to the sources, the industry minist...

Pompeo meets Afghan political rivals during visit to Kabul

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a one-day visit to Afghanistan on Monday to try to resolve a political deadlock that threatens a historic U.S. deal with the Taliban, but he left with no immediate signs of a breakthrough. Pompeo met...

Kolkata doctor couple, who returned from US, forced to

A doctor couple and their daughter, who returned from the US recently, were forcefully taken to the isolation facility in Rajarhat on Monday after they were found to be ignoring the advice of home quarantine and venturing out, officials sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020