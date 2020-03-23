COVID-19: Public, private transport to be suspended in K'taka from tomorrow

The Karnataka government on Monday ordered to suspend all public and private transport services including Ola, Uber, taxis and autorickshaws in the areas where restrictions have been imposed in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country from March 24. "All public and private transport services including Ola, Uber, taxis and autorickshaws shall be stopped from tomorrow in Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Madikeri, Dharwad, Mangaluru and Belagavi where restrictions are in place," said government.

Till now, the Health Department of Karnataka has reported 33 positive cases of coronavirus in the state including one death. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 467 confirmed cases of the infection so far. (ANI)

