COVID-19: All govt offices to remain closed in HP till March 26

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday announced that all offices of the state government will remain closed till March 26 in the view of coronavirus outbreak in the country. However, those offices which are involved in essential services are exempted from this order.

"All offices of Himachal Pradesh government except for those involved in essential services will remain closed from March 24 till March 26 in view of coronavirus outbreak," Thakur said. Earlier in the day, a 69-year-old Tibetan refugee who died at a hospital in Tanda in Himachal Pradesh, was tested positive for coronavirus.

The state has reported a total of two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India on Monday reached 467, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

