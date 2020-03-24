Left Menu
COVID-19: Curfew breakers made to do squats in Nagpur, Vijayawada

Police found a new way to enforce the law by making violators do squats on the roads in Nagpur on Tuesday, amid a curfew imposed in Maharashtra to curb the outbreak of COVID-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:43 IST
Nagpur police making curfew violators do squats in Nagpur on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Police found a somewhat unconventional way to enforce the law by making violators do squats on the roads in Nagpur on Tuesday, amid a curfew imposed in Maharashtra to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. Several violators, including women, were made to do squats as a punishment for violating the curfew.

Later they were given warnings and asked to return to their homes. In Vijayawada, too police did something similar. Curfew violators were made to do multiple sit-ups as punishment for being out on the roads even after repeated warnings and directives.

The violators were later warned and sent back to their homes. Earlier, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra had reached 101 with three new cases in Pune and one in Satara, the state's health department said.

The state has announced a curfew in the state. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that district borders, along with state borders, will also be sealed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the districts which are not affected by it.

Meanwhile, a lockdown has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh till March 31 in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak in the country. The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country climbed on Tuesday to 492, with 446 active cases and 9 deaths according to Union health ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

