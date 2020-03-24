Left Menu
112 cases registered against people for violating coronavirus curfew in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered 112 cases under Section 188 of IPC against individuals, pan stalls, hotels, hawkers and illegal transport for violating prohibitory orders in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 18:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered 112 cases under Section 188 of IPC against individuals, pan stalls, hotels, hawkers and illegal transport for violating prohibitory orders in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. The tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 101 on Tuesday with three new cases in Pune and one in Satara, the state's health department said.

The Maharashtra government has announced a curfew in the backdrop of the rising cases of coronavirus in the state. This comes as at least 492 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

