Left Menu
Development News Edition

We must adopt strict social isolation to slow down COVID-19 transmission: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to be united in the fight against coronavirus and stressed the need for adopting strict social isolation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:48 IST
We must adopt strict social isolation to slow down COVID-19 transmission: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to be united in the fight against coronavirus and stressed the need for adopting strict social isolation. "I would like to commend the doctors, frontline health workers, workers providing essential services, sanitation workers and the district administration for putting up a spirited fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerala has been at the frontline of testing, treating, isolation and tracing," Gandhi wrote in a letter.

"This stands testament to the resilient public health care system built by successive administrations and their ability to rise up in the face of great adversity. The public health personnel have displayed exemplary courage, even at great personal risk to themselves," he said. Rahul stated that over the last few months, "several countries, most notably Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan that enforced social isolation and conducted mass testing early on, were able to contain the outbreak and drastically reduce fatalities."

"We must adopt strict social isolation and distancing measures to slow down transmission. Global public health experts have warned that a large number of cases remain undetected in India and could spread in the absence of containment measures. In this backdrop, the next three to four weeks is a crucial window to contain the pandemic in India and involves making urgent lifestyle changes," he said. The Wayanad MP has appealed to people to "follow strict social isolation and distancing measures."

"Containing the virus requires us to minimise our contact with people as much as possible. It is also advisable to restrict our visits to grocery stores and other public spaces only when necessary," Gandhi stated. "However, we must look out for vulnerable members in our communities, especially elderly and disabled people and help them responsibly. Please remember that social isolation is not a holiday and any non-essential travel or social gathering during this time will only heighten the risk of contracting COVID-19 for you and your loved ones," he said.

Gandhi has further requested people to "stay where ever you are and offer paid leave to those struggling to make ends meet." "Every act of self-restraint will reduce transmission and help our heroic doctors and frontline health workers. Each one of us has a duty to ensure that our healthcare system is not burdened with preventable infections," he said.

"With cutting edge advances in medical sciences and technological tools to share clinical trial research across the world, we are on the path towards finding effective vaccines and drugs in the near future. But in the meantime, we can help slow down transmission by adopting effective hygiene and sanitation practices, and practising social distancing," he continued. Gandhi also said that COVID-19 is a "test of our ability to work together and collectively fight against unpredictable crises."

"This is the time for national solidarity and unity. I strongly appeal to all of you again to heed all the public safety advisories being issued and remain vigilant," he further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

FIFA welcomes Tokyo Olympics postponement

World footballs governing body FIFA on Tuesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA firmly believes that the health and well-being of all individuals involved in sp...

INTERVIEW-Colombia adds to call for Olympics delay if coronavirus persists

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo should be postponed if the coronavirus epidemic is not under control soon, the head of Colombias Olympic Committee said, joining a chorus which has called for the events suspension. Despite suspensions of spo...

Olympics-Postponement is about saving lives, says IOC chief Bach

International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach said on Tuesday that he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not discuss the cost of postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021 due to the coronavirus as it is a matter of saving ...

Hungarian central bank holds rates, acts to boost liquidity

Hungarys central bank launched new measures to boost liquidity on Tuesday and said inflation would drop below its 3 target in the coming months due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic which will dent economic growth this year. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020