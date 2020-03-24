Left Menu
People left stranded in Delhi due to lockdown, praise govt order but concerned about their well-being

As the national capital is under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, many of the employees who are in Delhi and hail from different states are left stranded in the city.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 24-03-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad As the national capital is under lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, many of the employees who are in Delhi and hail from different states are left stranded in the city.

However, employees staying in Laxmi Nagar from different states welcomed the move of the government. Employees from different states said that they will tackle the problem.

While expressing some issues with the lockdown, the employees said they will follow all the guidelines. Sashank, an employee from Uttar Pradesh, said, "If we would have been students then I could manage to go home, but being in the job, it is difficult to move to our home. We have a responsibility. The problem which we are facing now is food. For two days, we are not having any solid food as we cannot cook because we stay in the boy's hostel. We cannot trust the outside food. Still, we are managing it because it is need of the hour."

Vijendra Mishra, another employee from Mumbai, said, "I was planning to move to my home but suddenly the government announced a lockdown. All shops are closed and we are facing the problem related to food." "I am following the government order fully by undergoing self-quarantine," he added.

Aman Srivastava, an employee from Uttar Pradesh said that he fully supports the government order. "I fully support the government order. It is true that we are facing many problems related to food but we have to manage for some time. I am using this time by spreading awareness among my family, friends and colleagues on COVID-19."

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19. (ANI)

