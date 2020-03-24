Uttarkhand Police seals hotel after Spanish coronavirus patient visit

Uttarakhand Police sealed a hotel in Dehradun where a coronavirus infected Spanish national was staying, said City SP Sweta Choubey on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the state government decided to take over control of all private hospitals which have 100 or more beds and reserved 25 percent of these for COVID-19 patients.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Monday released a public message informing that the state lockdown due to COVID-19 is up to March 31. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had earlier warned of strict action against those who venture out without valid reason amid coronavirus lockdown.

"Essential shops" will now remain open only from 7 am to 10 am and no vehicle, except emergency services like ambulance, will be allowed on roads after 10 am.

